Temporary closure of KY 32 in Elliott County next week

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - KY 32 in Elliott County near KY 7 at Newfoundland will be temporarily closed.

The road will be shut down during daytime work hours, from about 7:30 a.m. until dark. It will be closed between the Newfoundland intersection and Clayton Skaggs Road.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this is so crews can fix an embankment slip.

The closure begins on March 8.

KY 32 will reopen overnight, but traffic may be down to one lane by temporary signals.

Detours include KY 7 and KY 173 through Sandy Hook, KY 7 and KY 504.

Officials say road work schedules can change depending on the weather.

