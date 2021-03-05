Three people escape burning home

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people escaped their burning home Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 5200 block of Midland Drive in Rand, West Virginia.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen and there was a lot of smoke throughout the house.

Three people were inside when the fire broke out, but were able to make it safely out of the house.

Midland Dr. is down to one lane in that area.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.