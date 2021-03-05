Advertisement

Three people escape burning home

Three people safely made it out of their burning home in Rand, W.Va.
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people escaped their burning home Friday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 5200 block of Midland Drive in Rand, West Virginia.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen and there was a lot of smoke throughout the house.

Three people were inside when the fire broke out, but were able to make it safely out of the house.

Midland Dr. is down to one lane in that area.

