Trial date set for two suspects in Pike County murder case

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A trial date for two of three people charged in the murder of a man from Pikeville was set during a hearing Thursday.

Wesley Hook went missing last June from Pike County. A month later, investigators say his vehicle was found burned -- with human remains inside.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to confirm with DNA but they believe those remains are Hook’s.

Enos Little, Krystle Williams, and Eric Deleon previously all pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and murder.

On Thursday, a judge set a trial date of Dec. 6 for Little and Williams. A trial date for Deleon is expected to be set at a hearing in May.

