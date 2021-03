MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A roadway in Marmet is shut down after a crash that has left two people entrapped in a vehicle.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Lens Creek Road near Clark Drive.

Lens Creek Road is shut down in both directions.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

