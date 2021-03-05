Advertisement

UPDATE | Floodgates expected to come down Saturday

Ironton crews expected to take down floodgates by Saturday
Ironton crews expected to take down floodgates by Saturday
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE | 3/5/21 6:28 a.m. -- Floodgates installed this week in Ironton to keep high water out are expected to come down Saturday.

Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit posted on social media Thursday evening that all flood gates in the city will be taken down by Saturday evening.

They are currently blocking several roads.

UPDATE | 3/3/21 5:37 a.m. -- Floodgates are up in Ironton to prevent Ohio River waters from flooding the city.

On Monday, city workers started putting up the floodgate on 2nd Str. near the Storms Creek Bridge and on Tuesday they had to build that wall higher.

The city has measurements they have to follow, so once the water reaches 52 feet high, that’s when they install the second floodgate.

The Ohio River still has not crested.

Drivers need to plan for alternate routes.

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton city officials are expecting the Ohio River to crest at some point Wednesday, so Monday morning they discussed a plan to raise flood gates.

Ironton police chief, Pam Wagner, says unless the forecast changes dramatically flood gates will start going up Tuesday.

Several roads are shut down in Scioto and Gallia Counties as well, dispatchers say.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is mapping out trouble areas, so be sure to check here to plan out a safe route.

According to the National Weather Service, Lawrence County and Gallia County are under a flood warning until 10 p.m. Monday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Route 292 is closed until further notice.
Road closed after lane collapses into river
James Douglas Brown
Father charged after son shoots self in leg

Latest News

Firefighters responded to the scene of a vacant house fire Friday morning.
Vacant house catches fire
Three people safely made it out of their burning home in Rand, W.Va.
Three people escape burning home
Gov. Justice expected to reduce COVID restrictions
W. Va. Governor Justice expected to announce lowering COVID restrictions
Road closure list for Friday, March 5, 2021.
Friday road closures; high water lingers