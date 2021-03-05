UPDATE | Floodgates expected to come down Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE | 3/5/21 6:28 a.m. -- Floodgates installed this week in Ironton to keep high water out are expected to come down Saturday.

Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit posted on social media Thursday evening that all flood gates in the city will be taken down by Saturday evening.

They are currently blocking several roads.

UPDATE | 3/3/21 5:37 a.m. -- Floodgates are up in Ironton to prevent Ohio River waters from flooding the city.

On Monday, city workers started putting up the floodgate on 2nd Str. near the Storms Creek Bridge and on Tuesday they had to build that wall higher.

The city has measurements they have to follow, so once the water reaches 52 feet high, that’s when they install the second floodgate.

The Ohio River still has not crested.

Drivers need to plan for alternate routes.

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton city officials are expecting the Ohio River to crest at some point Wednesday, so Monday morning they discussed a plan to raise flood gates.

Ironton police chief, Pam Wagner, says unless the forecast changes dramatically flood gates will start going up Tuesday.

Several roads are shut down in Scioto and Gallia Counties as well, dispatchers say.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is mapping out trouble areas, so be sure to check here to plan out a safe route.

According to the National Weather Service, Lawrence County and Gallia County are under a flood warning until 10 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

