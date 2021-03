KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant house caught fire in the Chelyan area of Kanawha County Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Eskins Avenue.

Firefighters say the fire caused heavy damage and there is still smoke rolling out of the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.