Walmart to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Southern Ohio

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)(KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Walmart has announced they will be administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at several locations near Jackson.

Officials say they will be given at clinics inside Walmart starting March 4. This is part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Locations include:

  • Walmart Supercenter, 100 Walmart Dr., Jackson, Ohio, 45640
  • Walmart Supercenter, 2145 Eastern Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio, 45631
  • Walmart Supercenter, 929 E State St., Athens, Ohio, 45701
  • Walmart Supercenter, 4490 Gallia St., New Boston, Ohio, 45662
  • Walmart Supercenter, 990 W Emmitt Ave., Waverly, Ohio, 45690
  • Walmart Supercenter, 85 River Trce., Chillicothe, Ohio, 45601

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine on Walmart’s website. You can find the guidelines of who is eligible in the state of Ohio here.

Insurance is not required. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

Appointments will be made for a second dose while at the first appointment.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

