West Virginia native talks new film, ‘A Father’s Fight’

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tyler Sansom, a West Virginia native, joins Studio 3 to talk about his new film, ‘A Father’s Fight.’

The movie will premier March 13. The movie is Sansom’s first, full-length film as a director.

Sansom says he has been working on the project for about two years. ‘A Father’s Fight’ is a story about a father, who used to be a promising boxer, but falls into a life of addiction. He eventually gets another chance to fight, and through that, learns to fight for his family and what matters.

