All quiet on weather front

Chilled March weekend ahead, but storm free!
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The hyper-active storm track of February has settled down this first week of March. After a fourth straight sunny and dry day, even the Ohio River has tamed. Water levels are still running high but way down from their above flood stage crests. Leftover this weekend will be lingering backwater issues of feeder streams into the Ohio. So interests at the confluence of streams like the Chickamauga, Big Paddy, Symmes Creek, Guyandotte, Big and Little Sandy should expect nuisance issues thru the weekend.

Weather-wise the dry spell will last into next week with a few flurries possible Saturday night. Temperatures under sunshiny skies will make the 40s this weekend, 50s early next week then 60s with spring fever in the air mid-week. Overnight lows will still manage to drop into the frost scraping range.

The next chance of rain will hold off until Thursday night or Friday.

