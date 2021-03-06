Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 326 new cases

The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 5 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 6, 2021, there have been 2,230,102 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,290 total cases and 2,323 total deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old female from Clay County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, and a 40-year old female from Lewis County. “We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

326 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

5,984 cases are active.

There have been 124,983 recoveries.

336,336 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 215,255 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,254), Berkeley (9,783), Boone (1,608), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,023), Cabell (7,903), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (472), Fayette (2,721), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,084), Greenbrier (2,423), Hampshire (1,552), Hancock (2,605), Hardy (1,285), Harrison (4,880), Jackson (1,676), Jefferson (3,678), Kanawha (12,215), Lewis (1,051), Lincoln (1,239), Logan (2,724), Marion (3,726), Marshall (3,035), Mason (1,782), McDowell (1,370), Mercer (4,244), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,157), Monroe (959), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,196), Ohio (3,680), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,568), Putnam (4,270), Raleigh (4,809), Randolph (2,411), Ritchie (626), Roane (500), Summers (708), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (507), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,710), Wayne (2,636), Webster (326), Wetzel (1,102), Wirt (360), Wood (7,145), Wyoming (1,754).

