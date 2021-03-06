Advertisement

Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash with injuries; road shut down

The call came in after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both eastbound lanes of McCorkle Ave. in Saint Albans are closed after an accident with injuries, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The call came in after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ two vehicles were involved in an accident right in front of McDonald’s on the 1400 block of McCorckle Ave. Emergency responders are on scene trying to assess the extent of the injuries.

No word on when the road will reopen yet.

