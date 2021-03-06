Dozens arrested on various charges in Huntington, including drug offenses

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Dozens of people were arrested this week in connection with various drug offenses and violent crimes, Huntington Police said Friday.

According to a release from Huntington Police Department Chief Ray Cornwell, the arrests happened Tuesday through Thursday and involved several agencies. They included HPD, the Barboursville Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the West Virginia Division of Corrections.

The first phase of the operation started with investigators executing five narcotics search warrants in different locations across Huntington. It resulted in these arrests:

Dejuana Bass, aka “Nikki”/ “D,” 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrest for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a distribution amount of crack cocaine, digital scales and a .380 pistol was retrieved from her residence on 26th Street during one of the narcotics search warrants.

Jonathan Baker, aka “Chill,” 36, of Macon, Georgia, was arrested at the 26th address as well after he was confirmed to be a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Gregory Bowen, aka “Greg,” 51, Stevie Farnsworth, 23, and Steven Wolford, 29, all of Huntington were arrested in the 3300 Block of Maple Court after a narcotics search warrant was executed at Bowen’s residence. All individuals are facing possession with intent to deliver after approximately 25 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and digital scales were found in the residence.

Xzavier Jackson and Jordan Walker, aka “J-Dub,” were also arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. A narcotics search warrant was executed at their residence in the 300 Block of West 6th Avenue which led to distribution amounts of suspected marijuana, digital scales and more $4,000 in cash being seized.

Police say the second phase of the operation was a warrant sweep across the city that led to the arrests of 37 more people. Those arrests are as follows:

Daniel McFayden, fugitive from justice

Derek Holland, attempt to commit a felony

Sarah Mullaly, trespassing

William Perry, trespassing

Brian Black, transportation of prohibited items onto the grounds of a jail

Christina Cantrell, drug contraband

Andrea Poe, burglary tools

Travis Robinson, drug contraband

Eric Roach, fugitive from justice

Tyson Davis II, parole violation

Cristin Keesee, grand larceny

John Davis, possession of a controlled substance

John Pumphrey, delivery of a controlled substance

Travis Eplion, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Heather Galloway, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Webster Gillbreath, domestic battery

Jennifer Chapman, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Darrious Branch, strangulation without consent

Dana Hammond, strangulation without consent

Kayla Secrest, burglary

Tina Brown, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Earl Casey, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Terry Branham, warrant

Garri Carey, fugitive from justice

Jason Townson, warrants

Shawn Travis, warrants

Misty Baldwin, warrant

Robert Fetty, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Brentley Bohanen, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Terry Phillips, third-offense shoplifting

James Brown, capias (domestic)

Terry Moody, capias (DVP violation)

Megan Nelson, accessories before and after the fact

Michael Pitts, fugitive from justice

Sarah Matthews, disorderly conduct

Thomas Shaw, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Aubrey Gardner, prohibited person with a firearm

