First Warning Forecast | One more chilly day before springlike temperatures return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday will be the third and final day of below-seasonable temperatures as a sharp warming trend commences for the start of the upcoming work week. The dry stretch eventually comes to an end by late-week as rain chances creep back in, although precipitation should be relatively light.

Saturday evening stays clear through midnight as temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. Overnight, some clouds move in from the northwest. It is not completely out of the realm of possibility that some flurries fly from these clouds, but due to the very dry air at the surface, this may be difficult to come by. Either way, no major impacts are expected as temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

After a partly cloudy sky to start, full sunshine quickly returns for the remainder of the day on Sunday as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 40s. A chilly breeze persists.

Monday starts pretty cold as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 20s. However, the afternoon will be much warmer as winds shift to the southwest. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 60s.

On Wednesday, afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. A few scattered light rain showers are possible late in the day.

Thursday will continue to see a partly cloudy sky with the chance for a few showers. High temperatures rise to the upper 60s.

Friday turns mostly cloudy as rain chances continue. However, temperatures still reach the mid 60s for the afternoon.

Highs cool slightly to near 60 degrees on Saturday with a chance for rain showers in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.