First Warning Forecast | Sunshine, chilly temperatures continue this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No weather concerns are expected this weekend as tranquil conditions persist, giving the Tri-State its first dry weekend in quite some time. Temperatures stay on the chilly side both Saturday and Sunday before warming substantially by the middle of the upcoming week. Rain chances return towards the end of the week, though coverage and intensity looks to be more of the “scattered” and “light” variety.

Saturday morning starts with cold temperatures in the 20s, though readings are closer to the 20-degree mark in sheltered valleys and rural hollows while staying the upper 20s on hilltops and in urban centers. Either way, all locations see high temperatures only reaching the mid 40s for the afternoon with a chilly breeze. A mostly sunny sky prevails for another day despite a few clouds from time to time.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will see a few clouds but stays relatively clear and quiet. Low temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

Sunday will see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 40s for the third day in a row.

After another start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, Monday afternoon will finally see the cold temperatures depart as highs reach the upper 50s with continued sunshine.

Tuesday sees more of a partly cloudy sky, but dry conditions persist, and high temperatures reach the low 60s for the afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds both Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Scattered light rain showers are possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

High temperatures cool to the low 60s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. A few light rain showers are possible.

