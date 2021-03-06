Advertisement

Herd wins 3rd straight

Herd beats Charlotte Friday night
Herd beats Charlotte Friday night(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Taevion Kinsey had 19 points as Marshall defeated Charlotte 75-67 on Friday night.

Andrew Taylor added 17 points for Marshall (14-6, 8-5 Conference USA), while Jannson Williams chipped in 15. Taylor also had eight rebounds, while Williams posted seven rebounds and five blocks.

Marshall scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jordan Shepherd had 15 points for the 49ers (9-14, 5-10), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Anzac Rissetto added 14 points, Brice Williams had 13 points. Jhery Matos had 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters are battling a massive house fire on Laxon Lane in Hurricane.
UPDATE | Crews battle massive house fire in Hurricane
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice lifts capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and businesses
Gas leak reported, according to the Fayette Township Fire District
UPDATE | Officials respond to service line leak
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Route 292 is closed until further notice.
Road closed after lane collapses into river

Latest News

Herd to play App State on national television Thursday September 23rd
Herd vs. App. State football game moved
MU baseball gets 3-1 season opening win
Herd baseball wins season opener
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts...
Huggins & Holtmann named semi-finalists for award
WVU beats TCU