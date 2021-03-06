Advertisement

Herd wins on senior day

Herd beats Charlotte 75-66
Herd beats Charlotte 75-66
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points and Andrew Taylor a season-high 21 as Marshall beat Charlotte 75-66 to close the regular season on Saturday.

Jannson Williams had 11 points for Marshall (15-6, 9-5 Conference USA).

Jordan Shepherd scored a season-high 20 points for the 49ers (9-15, 5-11), whose losing streak reached eight games. Jahmir Young added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jared Garcia had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Marshall defeated Charlotte 75-67 on Friday.

