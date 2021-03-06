Jackson, Ohio deputies hand out beacon light bulbs

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - When you’re in danger, you expect help to arrive fast. However, obstacles such as unclear house number markings or, more recently, lack of phone service in your area may lead to help being delayed.

“So, if you have that beacon light on, you eliminate the guessing game,”said Sheriff Tedd Frazier.

Shining a light for safety.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering beacon light bulbs to the public as a way to send the alert that you are in need of help.

“It’s simply a tool to make someone know that something is not right,” Frazier said.

Whether you are using the light to help emergency crews locate your unmarked house or having challenges getting through to 911, Frazier says these lights can help.

“It might be another way to let the neighbors know that if the light is flashing, there’s some type of a problem.”

Frazier said to make the light flash all you need to do is turn the switch on and off three times.

If you do have phone service, Frazier says to make sure to dial 911 first and then turn on your light.

These light bulbs are limited to two per Jackson County resident.

Frazier said their office just started spreading the word about these light bulbs on Thursday, and they’ve already had about 15 people come and get theirs.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.