Kanawha County holds first vaccination clinic for people 50+

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County is holding it’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people over the age of 50 Saturday.

The clinic follows Governor Jim Justice’s updated vaccine guidelines, which were announced earlier in the week.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday. It is still by appointment only and you must register on the state’s vaccination system.

Monica Mason, deputy dir. at Kanawha Co. Emergency Ambulance Authority says they expect to give around 2,200 vaccines Satruday.

“It is great to see that we’re going to get our communities protected from COVID and be able to continue to get back to normal hopefully as quickly as possible,” Mason said.

Those getting a vaccine can either walk in or go through a drive-thru style clinic in the Lee Street parking garage.

As part of a pilot program, the clinic will offer a limited number of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

“Having another vaccine, to be able to give is a great opportunity for our community as we continue to get vaccinations into the Kanawha County residents,” Mason said.

Large vaccination clinics will be held every Saturday.

