Advertisement

Little leagues suffer more than $100,000 dollars in damages

Flooding damage at a W.Va. District 1 Little League
Flooding damage at a W.Va. District 1 Little League(Kim Vincent/W.Va. District 1)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. District 1 Little League says the recent ice storms and flooding have impacted leagues in Cabell County with Wayne Central and Ona-Milton Little Leagues being the most impacted.

District Administrator Kim Vincent says combined, the leagues have suffered more than $100,000 dollars in damages and losses.

In an open letter, Vincent is asking residents to reach out to their local or neighboring little leagues and offer their time and assistance in their clean-up efforts. “Each area league provides a service and a tremendous opportunity to the youth in our area,” Vincent wrote. “All leagues will have a season.”

Vincent says the District is creating an emergency funding account at City National Bank for donations and funds will be dispersed as leagues need it.

The recent ice storm and flooding has impacted our leagues within District 1. Some more severly than others. Some...

Posted by WV District 1 Little League on Friday, March 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice lifts capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and businesses
The accident happened Friday afternoon.
UPDATE | One taken to hospital after rear end collision
The university says parties were held with no masks or social distancing.
Marshall issues cease and desist order to student organizations for violations
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
A driver walks away from a crash after car hits utility pole and rolls down embankment.
Cars hits utility pole, rolls down hill

Latest News

The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 5 deaths, 326 new cases
The call came in after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash with injuries; road shut down
Kanawha County holds first vaccination clinic for people 50+
Kanawha County holds first vaccination clinic for people 50+
After roughly a year of shutdowns and capacity limitations, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday...
W.Va. business owners react to lifted capacity restriction