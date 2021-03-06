Little leagues suffer more than $100,000 dollars in damages

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. District 1 Little League says the recent ice storms and flooding have impacted leagues in Cabell County with Wayne Central and Ona-Milton Little Leagues being the most impacted.

District Administrator Kim Vincent says combined, the leagues have suffered more than $100,000 dollars in damages and losses.

In an open letter, Vincent is asking residents to reach out to their local or neighboring little leagues and offer their time and assistance in their clean-up efforts. “Each area league provides a service and a tremendous opportunity to the youth in our area,” Vincent wrote. “All leagues will have a season.”

Vincent says the District is creating an emergency funding account at City National Bank for donations and funds will be dispersed as leagues need it.

The recent ice storm and flooding has impacted our leagues within District 1. Some more severly than others. Some... Posted by WV District 1 Little League on Friday, March 5, 2021

