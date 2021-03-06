Advertisement

Looking at West Virginia’s COVID-19 infection rate compared with past months

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the reopening of businesses across West Virginia, we have a look at how much better the state is doing regarding the COVID-19 infection rate compared with the super surges that followed the holiday season.

Tap on the attached video link for a detailed look at those trends with our county alert map comparison.

