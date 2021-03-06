Not yet to 900

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bob Huggins will have to wait to get win number 900 as #17 Oklahoma State upset #6 West Virginia 85-80 in Morgantown. The Cowboys outscored WVU 51-41 in the second half to help get the win improving them to 18-7 overall and 11-7 in the Big 12. WVU falls to 18-8 and 11-6 in the league.

Avery Anderson III erupted for 31 points on the day as he has been averaging just 11 points per game the entire year. Taz Sherman scored 20 for WVU with Emmitt Matthews Jr., Miles McBride and Derek Culver also scored in double figures.

The loss ends the regular season for WVU and they now head to the Big 12 Tournament which begins March 10th in Kansas City. We will update this story when WSAZ finds out who and when the Mountaineers will be playing.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.