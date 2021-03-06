Officials stress importance of reporting storm damage ahead of FEMA’s visit to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Flooding has left Johnson County residents dealing with widespread damage and clean-up efforts.

For Josh Clark, the return home after a week away from work left him with a mess.

“The worst part about it was being 600 miles away, and nothing I could do. I couldn’t come to move anything. I couldn’t save anything. I was expecting the worse but I came back to a lot better,” Clark said.

The expense of flood cleanup can be overwhelming and costly.

“They’ve worked their entire lives in most cases for the things they have. Now they’re wondering what do I do next? How do I replace these things,” said Mark McKenzie, Johnson County Judge-Executive.

Helping to get financial assistance in the cost of repairs begins with documenting storm damage.

“That’s the only opportunity they have to get financial assistance. It’s a two-fold approach. You’ve got to document for pictures and receipts, for anything you buy to restore,” McKenzie said. “First, pictures and receipts, and then secondly you got to report.”

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that FEMA officials will be on the ground Monday, March 8, to survey the damage, including to private property and homes.

McKenzie emphasized strongly the urgency of reporting damage.

“It’s the only way FEMA knows where we’ve been hit at. They need those addresses so they can come out and look at the situation to make determinations on everybody’s individual needs,” McKenzie said.

To report damages, call Paintsville/Johnson County Emergency Management by phone at 606-789-2260.

