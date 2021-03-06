Advertisement

Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in Crum.

The advisory comes after a road slide on Route 52 at Stepptown and Webb Road has taken out lines, officials say.

The Crum Public Service Department (PSD) says residents should not drink water without boiling it first as conditions indicate there is a high probability the water is contaminated.

Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water, according to a release.

Crum PSD says they anticipate to resolve the problem within 5 to 7 days.

