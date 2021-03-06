Advertisement

WV boys start hoops season while Fairland & the ‘Burg advance

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At long last, boys high school basketball began in West Virginia. One of the first ones to tip off was Riverside against Capital which was played at George Washington High School. The Cougars won 74-67. In the nightcap, George Washington beat Winfield 68-48.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Fairland and Wheelersburg are on a collision course in Division III. Both teams won Friday night in the District Finals and have regional the Region Semi’s which will be played March 10th. The Pirates play Worthington Christian while Fairland takes on Beverly Fort Frye at Southeastern High School. If both win, they will play each other for a trip to the Ohio boys final four.

Here are the highlights from the GW and Fairland games as seen on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice lifts capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and businesses
The accident happened Friday afternoon.
UPDATE | One taken to hospital after rear end collision
The university says parties were held with no masks or social distancing.
Marshall issues cease and desist order to student organizations for violations
A driver walks away from a crash after car hits utility pole and rolls down embankment.
Cars hits utility pole, rolls down hill
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight

Latest News

Teams in action for high school hoops
Teams in action for high school hoops
Herd beats Charlotte
Herd beats Charlotte Friday night
Herd wins 3rd straight
Herd to play App State on national television Thursday September 23rd
Herd vs. App. State football game moved