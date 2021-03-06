WV boys start hoops season while Fairland & the ‘Burg advance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At long last, boys high school basketball began in West Virginia. One of the first ones to tip off was Riverside against Capital which was played at George Washington High School. The Cougars won 74-67. In the nightcap, George Washington beat Winfield 68-48.

Meanwhile in Ohio, Fairland and Wheelersburg are on a collision course in Division III. Both teams won Friday night in the District Finals and have regional the Region Semi’s which will be played March 10th. The Pirates play Worthington Christian while Fairland takes on Beverly Fort Frye at Southeastern High School. If both win, they will play each other for a trip to the Ohio boys final four.

Here are the highlights from the GW and Fairland games as seen on WSAZ.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.