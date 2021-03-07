Eagles soaring to Indy

EVANSVILLE, In. (WSAZ) - For the first time in a decade, the Morehead State Eagles are heading to the NCAA Basketball Tournament. They led from start to finish in Saturday night’s OVC Championship with a 86-71 win over Belmont. The Eagles were led in scoring by OVC Tournament MVP Johni Broome who had 27 points and Skyelar Potter added 22 points.

Morehead State had a 19 point lead with 14:00 left in the second half and they never relinquished it. In fact, they led by 23 points just 10 minutes later when the score was 77-54.

The Eagles have over a week to savor their OVC title as the 2021 NCAA Tournament brackets won’t be released until Sunday March 13th.

