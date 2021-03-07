Advertisement

Eagles soaring to Indy

Morehead State beats Belmont and will be playing in the 2021 NCAA basketball tournament
Morehead State beats Belmont and will be playing in the 2021 NCAA basketball tournament
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, In. (WSAZ) - For the first time in a decade, the Morehead State Eagles are heading to the NCAA Basketball Tournament. They led from start to finish in Saturday night’s OVC Championship with a 86-71 win over Belmont. The Eagles were led in scoring by OVC Tournament MVP Johni Broome who had 27 points and Skyelar Potter added 22 points.

Morehead State had a 19 point lead with 14:00 left in the second half and they never relinquished it. In fact, they led by 23 points just 10 minutes later when the score was 77-54.

The Eagles have over a week to savor their OVC title as the 2021 NCAA Tournament brackets won’t be released until Sunday March 13th.

