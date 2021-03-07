First Warning Forecast | Warming back to springlike levels this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The stubborn chill from the past few days finally departs this week as springlike temperatures return. Along with these warmer temperatures comes increased cloud cover and, eventually, the opportunity for showers by late-week.

Sunday evening stays clear and dry as temperatures quickly fall to near 30 degrees by midnight. Overnight, expect the last very cold night for at least the next seven days as low temperatures fall to the mid teens in sheltered valleys and rural locations to the mid 20s on hilltops and in urban centers.

Following the cold start, Monday warms significantly to the upper 50s for the afternoon as sunshine prevails.

Tuesday will see morning lows in the mid 30s, followed by afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 60s both days. Scattered, light showers are possible both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

A better chance for rain showers comes on Friday and Saturday with lots of cloud cover both days. High temperatures stay in the mid 60s on Friday but fall to the mid 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be drier but cooler as temperatures only top out around 50 degrees for the afternoon.

