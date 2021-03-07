Gov. Beshear: 526 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths reported Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 526 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total is now at least 410,709 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 4.12%.

Officials also reported 13 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,819.

At least 558 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 156 in the ICU and 82 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.