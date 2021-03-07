Advertisement

Herd to play March 10th in Frisco

(WBKO)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall basketball program knows when they’ll be playing in the upcoming Conference USA Championship but not who just yet. The Herd’s first round game will be Wednesday March 10th at 6 p.m. CST and will take on the winner of Rice and Southern Mississippi. Also in their half of the bracket is Western Kentucky and UAB. The Herd swept Charlotte to end the regular season.

