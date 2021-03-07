Herd to play March 10th in Frisco

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall basketball program knows when they’ll be playing in the upcoming Conference USA Championship but not who just yet. The Herd’s first round game will be Wednesday March 10th at 6 p.m. CST and will take on the winner of Rice and Southern Mississippi. Also in their half of the bracket is Western Kentucky and UAB. The Herd swept Charlotte to end the regular season.

The 2021 Air Force Reserve #CUSAMBB 🏀 Championship Bracket!#HoopsAtTheStar tips off Tuesday at 7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/1AmK7q22hK — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) March 7, 2021

