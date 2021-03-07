Human remains found, death investigation underway

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say they are in the middle of conducting a death investigation after they received a call of possible human remains being located.

KSP Post-11 London were called just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday for a complaint of possible human remains being found in the Big Creek Community.

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time, according to KSP.

Police say the remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

This is a developing story.

