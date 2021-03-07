Advertisement

Human remains found, death investigation underway

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.(NONE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say they are in the middle of conducting a death investigation after they received a call of possible human remains being located.

KSP Post-11 London were called just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday for a complaint of possible human remains being found in the Big Creek Community.

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time, according to KSP.

Police say the remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
The call came in after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash with injuries; road shut down
Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water,...
Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory
After roughly a year of shutdowns and capacity limitations, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday...
W.Va. business owners react to lifted capacity restriction
Flooding damage at a W.Va. District 1 Little League
Little leagues suffer more than $100,000 dollars in damages

Latest News

A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
Man found dead in house fire
wsaz
Martin County community split by road slip