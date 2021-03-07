Man found dead in house fire

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man is dead following an overnight fire in Wittensville.

The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

The first unit arrived to the scene 6 minutes after the call came in and immediately called for assistance from multiple crews as they found heavy smoke and fire inside the mobile home.

Once firefighters were able to get the flames under control, they found a man’s body inside.

The man’s name has not yet been released as officials work to notify family.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.