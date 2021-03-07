Advertisement

Road slip fractures community in Martin County

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - In nearly 60 years of living in the Huntleyville area of Martin County, George Newsome has never been through anything like this.

“I tell you it’s been the roughest week I can remember,” Newsome said.

Just days after floods swept through the Tug Fork River, Newsome had an attack of severe stomach and chest pain, but because of a road slip on Kentucky Route 292, an ambulance couldn’t come.

“My son, he’s got a side-by-side,” Newsome said. He took me through the mountains, all the way across the strip. Then back to the railroad bridge, cross the railroad bridge and there was an ambulance waiting for me on the other side.”

The damage leading to a frightening situation for Newsome, and an inconvenient one for other neighbors.

“My wife and I, we work this way,” neighbor Chris Taylor said. “My grandkids go up to school this way and now we got to drive, it’s an hour drive to get back to where we need to be.”

Neighbors say the old Nolan toll bridge where Martin, Mingo and Pike counties all come together, that has been closed for nearly fifteen years, would give Huntleyville direct access to U.S. Route 119 that leads to the hospital.

“Four lane road within a rock throw of you and you can’t get to it because of things like this,” John Taylor said. “But really this is not the only problem. 292 all the way up through there.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tells WSAZ that they will speak with the section engineer in the early in the week about the future of Kentucky Route 292.

