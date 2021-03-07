U-C women win Mountain East Title

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Charleston women won their first ever Mountain East Basketball Championship Sunday afternoon in Wheeling. They beat Glenville State by a final of 87-80 led by Erykah Russell’s 39 points and 16 rebounds. Brooklyn Pannell and Dakota Reeves also scored in double figures.

Much of the game was owned by the Pioneers as UC led 9-8 early in the first quarter and didn’t regain that lead until late in the 4th quarter when Brooklyn Pannell connected on a jumper that made it 80-78 with just 1:31 left in the game. The Golden Eagles iced the game from the free throw line sparked by a 13-2 run the last 3:19. They will retain a #1 seed when the NCAA Divison II tournament begins this week.

The NCAA Division II tournament bracket will be released later this evening.

