3 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Greenup County

Three more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Greenup County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the deaths involve two women in their 80s and a man in his 80s. Their deaths bring the overall death toll to 31 people.

Health officials also announced nine new cases, ranging from a 14-year-old boy to a 64-year-old woman.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 3,412 positive cases, 3,169 which have recovered.

Two hundred twelve cases remain active.

