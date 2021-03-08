6 Mountaineers honored by Big 12 Monday

Irving, Texas - Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham became just the fourth freshman in Conference history to earn Player of the Year while Baylor’s Scott Drew picked up Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season in the 2020-21 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards chosen by the head coaches. Cunningham was also the unanimous Freshman of the Year while Texas Tech’s Mac McClung was the unanimous Newcomer of the Year. Baylor’s Davion Mitchell was voted Defensive Player of the Year, Kansas’ David McCormack received the award for Most Improved Player and Texas’ Kai Jones was chosen for the Sixth Man Award. The All-Big 12 First Team consisted of Cunningham, Baylor’s Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves and West Virginia’s Derek Culver. Guard Miles McBride made second team while Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Jalen Bridges were named honorable mention.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G, Fr.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Davion Mitchell, Baylor, G, Jr.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR Mac McClung, Texas Tech, G, Jr.**

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, G**

SIXTH MAN AWARD Kai Jones, Texas, F, So.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER David McCormack, Kansas, F, Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR Scott Drew, Baylor (18th season at BU)

All-Big 12 First Team

Jared Butler, Baylor**

Davion Mitchell, Baylor

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**

Derek Culver, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Second Team

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

David McCormack, Kansas

Andrew Jones, Texas

Mac McClung, Texas Tech

Miles McBride, West Virginia

All-Big 12 Third Team

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Rasir Bolton, Iowa State

RJ Nembhard, TCU

Matt Coleman III, Texas

Courtney Ramey, Texas

Terrence Shannon, Jr., Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Listed alphabetically by school)Mark Vital (Baylor), Jalen Coleman-Lands (Iowa State), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Christian Braun (Kansas), Mike McGuirl (Kansas State), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State), Mike Miles (TCU), Greg Brown (Texas), Kai Jones (Texas), Jericho Sims (Texas), Kevin McCullar (Texas Tech), Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Taz Sherman (West Virginia) Big 12 All-Defensive TeamJared Butler, BaylorDavion Mitchell, Baylor**Mark Vital, Baylor**Marcus Garrett, Kansas**Gabe Osabuohien, West Virginia Big 12 All-Newcomer TeamJonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, BaylorJalen Wilson, KansasGreg Brown, TexasCade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**Mac McClung, Texas Tech** Big 12 All-Freshman TeamJalen Wilson, Kansas**Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State**Mike Miles, TCUGreg Brown, Texas**Jalen Bridges, West Virginia ** - Unanimous SelectionA tie resulted in an additional place on the third team.

