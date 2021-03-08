Advertisement

Arrests made after drug investigation

Of Chester for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, also a felony of the 2nd degree. Honaker was transported to the Middleport Jail where she awaits her arraignment in Meigs County Court on the charges.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - What one Sheriff’s Office is calling a “long investigation” has resulted in an arrest in Meigs County, Ohio.

Meigs County Sheriff Kent Wood says agents with the Gallia-Meigs Major Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of New Hope Road in Chester, Ohio on Saturday.

When they made entry into the residence, multiple subjects were found to be inside, according to the task force, who says that included Amanda Honaker.

Honaker was detained while a search of the residence took place.

After searching the home, agents recovered large quantities of methamphetamines, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, also a felony of the 2nd degree. Honaker was transported to the Middleport Jail where she awaits her arraignment in Meigs County Court on the charges.

“My Office has received several complaints regarding drug trafficking occurring at the residence on New Hope Road. I am thankful tonight for the efforts and swift action taken by our Major Crimes Task Force to shut down this drug trafficking operation,” says Sherriff Wood, “This case was a success for our county and I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies in Meigs County for providing additional assistance when we needed it.”

