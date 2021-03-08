Bowling Green sophomore dies after alleged alcohol-related hazing incident at fraternity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University student is dead after he was allegedly involved in a hazing incident at one of the university’s fraternities.

Stone Foltz, a sophomore from central Ohio, was confirmed dead by a family attorney on Sunday.

He was initially taken to the hospital in Bowling Green on Thursday night after an alcohol-related hazing incident at the off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. Foltz was then flown by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.

According to friends, Foltz, 20, was on life support as of Friday night as plans were being made to donate his organs.

The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy. He was a beloved son, brother, and grandson. At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death and we have no interest in commenting on speculation. However, we do ask that you please show respect and consideration for Stone’s family. Despite their unbearable grief, they agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.

Two of Foltz’s friends said they went to the hospital to say their goodbyes to their friend. One friend said he wants to see those responsible for Foltz’s death receive jail time.

“The hazing thing is terrible,” friend Mason Ross said. “If they want people to be in their frat or whatever, they should take that person in under their wing like a brother and not make them do things they don’t want to do. Those games they played cost me my friend. It cost me my brother, a good friend that I’ve known for 15 years. I would love to see them go to jail.”

Yesterday, Bowling Green State University placed Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity on interim suspension for alleged hazing activity. We are working with local law enforcement, who are actively taking the lead in investigating this unfolding situation. (1/8) — BGSU (@bgsu) March 6, 2021

There have been no criminal charges as authorities continue to investigate.

On Monday, Bowling Green Police released a report from the incident, saying they responded to an unresponsive male at a home in the 900 block of Klotz Rd. just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Foltz was a student in the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business. He was a 2019 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School in Delaware, about 30 minutes north of Columbus.

Stone Foltz was a beloved member of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2019. He was a student-athlete but more importantly Stone was a friend to everyone who was blessed to know him. The Buckeye Valley community mourns the loss of this amazing young person and we stand ready to support the Foltz family in the days ahead.

The incident happened at the off-campus house of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. A statement from the North American Interfraternity Conference said it’s currently supporting a new law before the Ohio Legislature that would make hazing a felony.

Meanwhile, BGSU placed Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) on interim suspension. On Sunday morning, the PIKE Greek letters were removed from its on-campus residence.

The international PIKE organization issued a statement, saying based upon an investigation into the incident, it will pursue the permanent suspension of the chapter and expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity.

The International Fraternity is horrified and outraged by this incident. The Fraternity has a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind. Let us reiterate in the strongest terms: We refuse to defend or condone any behavior that creates dangerous environments or situations for our members or the larger campus community at any of our 200+ chapters in the United States and abroad. We have immediately placed this chapter on administrative suspension and advised its leaders to cooperate fully with University administration and local law enforcement. As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity.

The University also suspended all new member intake and social activities for Greek Life organizations on and off-campus. According to a letter sent to students from BGSU President Rodney Rogers, each organization must supply a comprehensive plan to safely restart before any changes will be made in the suspension.

“These measures will be enforced until each chapter individually and successfully works with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and the Office of the Dean of Students on comprehensive plans to safely restart. To do so, chapters may continue to conduct organization-wide and executive board meetings virtually with pre-approval from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life,” the letter reads in part.

The University has set up an email address for BGSU students to share condolences with the Foltz family at sympathy@bgsu.edu. BGSU will also work to connect students with counselors, both remotely and in-person, by contacting the BGSU Counseling Center.

