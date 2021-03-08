Chesapeake Village Council accepting applications after two resign

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Chesapeake Village Council is seeking two new council members.

Chesapeake Mayor Kim Oldaker confirms the Council is accepting applications now.

There are two vacancies after Council members Jim McMaster and Jim Smith resigned at the March 1st meeting.

Oldaker says no applications have been received to date.

Applicants must live in village limits.

If council does not select new members in 30 days, the mayor would make appointments.

