Children injured in crash, woman charged

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges Monday following an accident where two children had to be transported to the hospital with injuries.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Vickers failed a field sobriety test at the scene of the accident.

Deputies say only Vickers van was involved in the crash along Mill Creek road Saturday. They also say one of the children was not properly restrained at the time of the accident.

Vickers has been charged with DUI, child not properly restrained, left of center and child neglect.

A child protective service referral was also made, officials say.

