Contractor falls off scaffolding while working on building

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A contractor fell off of scaffolding while working on a building.

Officials tell WSAZ it happened Monday morning.

The contractor was working on the facade of the Nitro Fire Department when he fell six feet onto concrete.

He was taken to the hospital. The Nitro Fire Chief says the worker sustained a head injury.

There’s no word on his condition.

The incident is under investigation.

