COVID-19 death in Boyd County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A 71-year-old woman has died in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, there have been 62 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Two new positive cases were reported as of Monday, March 8.

There have been 4,580 total positive cases in the county since the outbreak began.

2,914 people have recovered from the virus.


