Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 182 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 182 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 8, 2021, there have been 2,241,637 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,627 total cases and 2,325 total deaths.

No new deaths have been reported since Sunday.

5,613 cases are active.

125,689 people have recovered.

339,346 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 216,937 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,840), Boone (1,616), Braxton (786), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,911), Calhoun (232), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,726), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,435), Hampshire (1,549), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,289), Harrison (4,911), Jackson (1,679), Jefferson (3,671), Kanawha (12,244), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,742), Marion (3,720), Marshall (3,066), Mason (1,795), McDowell (1,380), Mercer (4,255), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,157), Monongalia (8,192), Monroe (969), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,202), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,581), Putnam (4,291), Raleigh (4,833), Randolph (2,413), Ritchie (628), Roane (506), Summers (703), Taylor (1,088), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,604), Webster (331), Wetzel (1,088), Wirt (359), Wood (7,165), Wyoming (1,754).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water,...
Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory

Latest News

Children injured in crash, woman charged
Money
Nearly $700,000 to improve recreational trails across Kentucky
COVID vaccine clinic at old Sears location at the Huntington Mall
Free transportation offered to COVID-19 vaccine clinic
WKYT sponsors Appalachie Rises telethon
WKYT, AppHarvest join forces for Kentucky flood relief
WVU to play OK State in Big 12
WVU to play OK State in Big 12