COVID-19 in W.Va. | 182 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 182 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 8, 2021, there have been 2,241,637 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 133,627 total cases and 2,325 total deaths.

No new deaths have been reported since Sunday.

5,613 cases are active.

125,689 people have recovered.

339,346 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. 216,937 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,840), Boone (1,616), Braxton (786), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,911), Calhoun (232), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,726), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,435), Hampshire (1,549), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,289), Harrison (4,911), Jackson (1,679), Jefferson (3,671), Kanawha (12,244), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,742), Marion (3,720), Marshall (3,066), Mason (1,795), McDowell (1,380), Mercer (4,255), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,157), Monongalia (8,192), Monroe (969), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,202), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,581), Putnam (4,291), Raleigh (4,833), Randolph (2,413), Ritchie (628), Roane (506), Summers (703), Taylor (1,088), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,604), Webster (331), Wetzel (1,088), Wirt (359), Wood (7,165), Wyoming (1,754).

