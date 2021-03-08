Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 331 new cases, 10 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 331 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

He said the case increase was the lowest since Sept. 14. The positivity rate also was down to 4.06%.

Beshear said it was the eighth consecutive week of declining COVID cases.

Regarding the vaccination effort, Beshear said 834,130 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose. That’s more than 25% of the eligible population.

The governor also discussed the ongoing mission to secure federal assistance for residents affected by the winter storms in February and the flooding earlier this month.

He said FEMA officials were on the ground Monday evaluating both events in the first set of counties. Beshear reiterated for residents to closely document their losses, especially with photos.

“You are not alone,” he said. “We’re going to help you rebuild.”

Beshear said it typically takes about 30 days from the day of the event to actually receive federal assistance.

