Advertisement

Dial for a dose: Big Sandy Regional Call Center now open

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Sandy Regional Call center is now in operation. Nursing students are waiting by the phone to help in a five-county effort to connect more people with access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“Right now, you know, this is a pandemic that we’ve not experienced before at our age,” said Brandon Tackett, Galen College of Nursing faculty member.

He said that isolation is even worse for people who are literally disconnected from the world.

“That’s where a lot of people may feel cut off- is not having access to the Internet or not knowing exactly which website to go to, or how to register or to gather all the information they need to register,” said Tackett.

Though the winter weather conditions over the last two weeks delayed its opening, Public Health Director Tammy Riley said the center is already proving useful. The volunteers on-site at the Pike County Emergency Management Operations Center do the leg work to register anyone who is eligible for vaccination in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, or Pike County but does not have the access or ability to register themselves.

“You have a nursing student on the other line. So, some individuals, you know, getting that training for a medical background. Helping those in need in the community. It’s really a win-win situation,” Riley said. “So, utilize that resource. You know, if you can register yourself from home and make your own phone calls, that’s fine. But if you need just a little more information or some more assistance with the registration process, take advantage. It’s no cost to anyone.”

Tackett said it is all about working together to help get more vaccines in arms and contribute to the herd immunity for those most vulnerable.

“It’s being an access point,” said Tackett. “You have to be selfless to be in the nursing profession. You have to put others above yourself sometimes. And that’s why they’re here; they are here because they want to help. You know, they have a passion and a caring heart that they want to help others in need.”

The students also have resources available to help with questions people may have about the vaccines.

According to Tackett, the partnership with the many agencies is not only good training for the students- it is what they were called to do.

“That’s what we’re here for,” he said. “To get them where they need to be.”

The call center will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For help scheduling your vaccination, call (606)437-3862, (606)437-3863, (606)437-3865, or (606)437-3866.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
Testing has not been performed to determine whether any contaminants are in the water,...
Road slide takes out water lines, causes boil water advisory
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

Of Chester for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 2nd degree and Aggravated...
Arrests made after drug investigation
Kentucky teachers gather cleaning supplies for flood victims
Gov. Beshear: 526 new cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths reported Sunday
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis