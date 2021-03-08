Advertisement

Easter Bunny arriving soon, visit details announced

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) – The Easter Bunny is hopping into town.

Scheduled visits are as following:

  • Huntington Mall – Saturday, March 13 – Saturday, April 3 in the center court

COVID-19 precautions will be in place during the bunny’s visit. Mall management confirms that photos will be taken in an acrylic booth that will be sanitized after each visit. Appointments are encouraged. To book an appointment click here.

Hours:

Monday through Friday, 12pm -7pm

Saturday, 11am - 8pm

Sunday, 12pm - 6pm

All waiting to see the bunny must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

  • Ashland Town Center – Friday, March 19

Mall management says they will set up a touchless photo area like they did with Santa at Christmas time.

  • The Easter Bunny will not visit the Charleston Town Center this year, according to mall management.
  • Teays Valley Church of God - Saturday, March 27th

The church is inviting Preschool through 5th Grade students and their families to drive up and meet the Easter Bunny. Families will be able to drive up, snap a picture and all kids present will receive a special treat from the Easter Bunny!

The event will be held at 185 Connection Point in Scott Depot from 3pm -5pm. Anyone needing more information can call (304)-757-9222.

