FEMA officials survey Kentucky flood damage Monday

FEMA officials expected to survey Kentucky flood damage.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Fema officials are expected to be on the ground Monday, March 8, to survey flood damage, including to private property and homes.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and fellow state officials on Thursday said they will reach out for every bit of federal assistance available to help flood-stricken residents.

During the governor’s March 4th news briefing, Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to the governor, spoke about the devastation, including where a landslide happened in Paintsville that swallowed up an ambulance and other vehicles near the city garage.

Adkins said state officials will ask for two federal disaster declarations – for the ice storm in mid-February and the weekend flooding. He advised homeowners to document as much of the damage as possible, especially with photos.

“You’re not forgotten,” Adkins said. “We’re here every step of the way,” he said, saying state officials are working for every bit of federal assistance available to residents … Folks, my heart hurts to see our people hurting. But I can assure you that you have not been forgotten.”

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said there have been 64 declarations to date statewide.

“This one is not over, folks,” he said. “This is still an active event.”

