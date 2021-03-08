Free counseling with Goodwill Industries

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cost is often the reason people don’t seek medical attention, but one group in our area offers help for free.

Leah Losh, Director of Family Service Counseling at Goodwill Industries, shares how people in our area can get the help they need for a price they can afford.

You can contact Goodwill Industries at 304-525-7034 or you can head over to their Facebook page.

