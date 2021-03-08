Advertisement

Free transportation offered to COVID-19 vaccine clinic

COVID vaccine clinic at old Sears location at the Huntington Mall
COVID vaccine clinic at old Sears location at the Huntington Mall
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is partnering with the Tri-State Transit Authority to provide transportation to and from appointments at the COVID-19 vaccine center at the Huntington Mall.

Officials say the free service is available on any TTA bus.

To take advantage of the ride, you must schedule an appointment with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to receive your vaccination and transportation to the vaccine center.

