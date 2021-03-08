Free transportation offered to COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is partnering with the Tri-State Transit Authority to provide transportation to and from appointments at the COVID-19 vaccine center at the Huntington Mall.

Officials say the free service is available on any TTA bus.

To take advantage of the ride, you must schedule an appointment with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to receive your vaccination and transportation to the vaccine center.

