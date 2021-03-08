Advertisement

High court revives ex-student’s suit on religious literature

The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.
The high court could decide in the spring whether to take up the issue.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is reviving a lawsuit brought by a Georgia college student who sued school officials after being prevented from distributing Christian literature on campus, but was only seeking $1.

The high court in a 8-1 decision Monday sided with the student, Chike Uzuegbunam, and against Georgia Gwinnett College. Uzuegbunam has since graduated and the college has changed its policies. Lower courts said the case was moot, but the Supreme Court disagreed.

Uzuegbunam and his lawyers have said they want the Lawrenceville, Georgia, school to be held accountable for its past policies.

Groups across the political spectrum including the American Civil Liberties Union had said that the case is important to ensuring that people whose constitutional rights were violated can continue their cases even when governments repeal the policies they were challenging.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
Human remains found, death investigation underway
The W.R. Castle Fire Department was dispatched to the trailer home on Route 201 shortly before...
UPDATE | Investigators release name of man killed in house fire
Amanda Honaker, 44, of Chester was arrested for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the...
Arrests made after drug investigation
While the church does have insurance, it likely won’t cover all of the repairs and damages.
A helping hand: Congregation puts church first while dealing with own crisis
Two people were injured in a head-on crash early Monday morning in South Charleston
Three sent to hospital in head-on collision in South Charleston

Latest News

Manchin, key Senate swing vote, boosts West Virginia’s hopes
The surgeon who attended a traffic court Zoom call said people are making mountains out of...
Surgeon defends operating room Zoom call
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Revealing Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across UK
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2009 file photo, a flock of geese fly past a smokestack at a coal power...
Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked