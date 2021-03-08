Kentucky teachers gather cleaning supplies for flood victims

BOYD, Ky. (WSAZ) - Teachers in Boyd County and surrounding districts gathered Sunday to help those affected by recent flooding.

The group collected cleaning supplies and other necessities to distribute to those in need.

Those who helped at the event say it’s part of the job and it’s import to unite together to help the community.

“This is what educators do,” said Eddie Campbell. “As educators we care for our communities we live and work in our communities and we want to make sure that we are lifting up and helping those that are in need.”

Donations are being accepted at the old Boyd County High School.

