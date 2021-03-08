Long-serving Kanawha County Judge submits resignation letter

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman will resign at the end of the month.

That is according to a spokesperson for Governor Jim Justice, who says that the Governor has accepted the judge’s resignation.

Kaufman’s resignation letter does not give a specific reason for leaving the bench. It does ask the Governor to clarify he is eligible for retirement benefits.

In the letter, he says he has served for more than 32 consecutive years and that “it has been my honor to serve our State and her people as Judge to the best of my ability and energy over all of these years.”

According to the West Virginia Judiciary website, “While in the private practice of law, then-Governor John D. Rockefeller IV appointed him to the West Virginia State Senate in 1982 and he was elected in 1984. After his legislative term ended, he was elected to the bench in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) in 1988 and re-elected in 1992, 2000, 2008, and 2016, serving as Chief Judge of West Virginia’s largest circuit four times.”

The governor will begin the replacement process immediately.

